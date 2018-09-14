Todmorden group needs your votes!

Dementia Friendly Todmorden is one of the 95 community groups in Yorkshire to be shortlisted for Skipton Building Society’s Grassroots Giving campaign which has £82,500 to donate.

Hundreds of applications from organisations across the UK were received by the building society with the Todmorden group making the cut. It is now looking to secure enough public votes to scoop £500.

Yorkshire was shown to be a particularly community minded region, the building society revealed.

Voting is now open and can be cast online by visiting www.skiptongrg.co.uk or in any Skipton Building Society branch.