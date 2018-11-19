Todmorden illuminates with beautiful artwork for annual Lamplighter Festival

Todmorden lit up with beautiful bright colours as amazing puppets passed through the streets for the annual Lamplighter festival.

Weeks of art workshops produced an array of lantern-lit artworks which were manoeuvred and carried through the streets.

Thousands came out and lined the streets to watch as the illuminations passed through the town.

Crowds were entertained by Thingumajig Theatre as well as dancers, stilters, hula hoopers and beautiful illuminated artwork and performances created by groups from across the valley.

CLICK HERE TO SEE PICTURES FROM THE EVENT