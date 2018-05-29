Todmorden taster tour spotlights town’s industrial heritage

The next free taster tour at Todmorden Town Hall on Sunday, June 3 will focus on the industries by which Todmorden prospered.

The 1896 town crest, which sits in Todmorden Town Hall, strongly shows the heritage of the town, declaring “By Industry we Prosper”.

This free tour, led by the Todmorden Town Hall volunteers, will look at the different industries that have shaped the town over the last 120 years and the stories of the people behind these industries.

The tour starts at 2pm. There is no need to book, just turn up on the day, meeting at 2pm opposite the Town Hall pediment on Halifax Road.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for neighbourhood and community services, Coun Susan Press, said: “Todmorden is very proud of its industrial heritage.

“This tour will show just how important this history has been in shaping the town we know today.”

Free taster tours of Todmorden Town Hall run on the first Sunday of every month.

The next “total” tour of Todmorden Town Hall is on Sunday, July 15 at 2pm. In the total tours, visitors will be able to see the Grade I listed building’s impressive ballroom, the old Magistrates’ Court (now Todmorden Town Council Chamber) and the grand staircase.

There will also be special access to the usually hidden caretaker’s flat and the former holding cell.

Total tours of Todmorden Town Hall are charged at £6.50 per person and include tea, coffee and biscuits. Visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/Todmordentownhall to book on a total tour .

If you’d like to find out more, email Daniel Jessop, volunteer and events co-ordinator, at daniel.jessop@calderdale.gov.uk.