Tommy statue unveiled

A Tommy statue has been unveiled in Luddenden to commemorate the centenary of the Armistice that ended the Great War.

The Luddenden Mayor’s Fund Raising committee suggested using some of the money raised during the year to provide something for the village that everyone could be proud of.

“Tommy statues were being installed in many towns and villages across the country and the Committee agreed a Tommy statue to commemorate the centenary of the Armistice that ended the Great War on 11th November 1918 would be fitting,” said a spokesman.

The Luddenden and Midgley WW1 Project, led by the Luddenden Conservation Society, have been holding memorial ceremonies throughout the last four years following their research into each of the soldiers who are commemorated on the War Memorial in the centre of the village.

This ended in a six-feet high Tommy Statue being sited in the rockery below the War Memorial with a plaque inscribed with “In commemoration of the centenary of the Armistice that ended the Great War on 11th November 1918.

The spokesman added: “One hundred years ago, the strife was done and men looked through the mist and saw the sun.

“The position of the statue seems as if the soldier has walked up the hill towards the cenotaph and is looking up towards the memorial in contemplation.”

Villagers and local children made poppies for a display banner and also painted poppy pebbles to unite the village to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the war and also to make sure the importance of the Armistice is not forgotten by future generations.