Tour de Calderdale feat for hospice

On a breezy Sunday morning, 47 riders set out on Overgate Hospice’s first Tour de Calderdale cycle sportive, raising more than £2,000.

Sponsored by and supported on the day by After Accident Care Team based in Sowerby Bridge this early season ride challenged all participants who were thankful for a hot drink and piece of cake when they returned to the hospice.

Liam Johnstone Jnr, who travelled from London to support the event, said: “I really enjoyed the whole day.”

Neil Sheard, lottery and challenges fundraiser said: “We are so grateful to all who joined us and took on the challenge in support of the Hospice.”