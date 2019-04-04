Tour to celebrate town hall history

Visitors to Todmorden Town Hall will be able to celebrate its 144th birthday and discover its fascinating history at the next tour of the iconic building.

On Sunday (April 7) from 2pm, volunteers will run a free guided ‘taster’ tour of the Town Hall, telling stories of its past to mark its anniversary.

The town hall turned 144 yesterday (Wednesday, April 3).

The building was commissioned by the Fielden family of Todmorden and designed by esteemed architect John Gibson.

The family also commissioned Gibson to design a number of other buildings in the town including Dobroyd Castle and the Unitarian Church.

When the Town Hall opened in 1875, the Yorkshire and Lancashire border ran down Walsden Water, so for 13 years the Town Hall sat half in Yorkshire and half in Lancashire.

Calderdale Council’s assistant director (Customer Services) Sarah Richardson said: “The free Town Hall taster tours are a great way to find out more about this magnificent building and see its impressive interior.

“Our passionate volunteers really bring the history of the building to life, so why not come along and join them to celebrate the Town Hall’s birthday on this fascinating tour?”

All ‘taster’ tours run on the first Sunday of the month and start at 2pm on the bridge opposite the pediment at the top of Halifax Road.

Contact Todmorden Information Centre at info@visittodmorden.co.uk or telephone 01706 818181 to find out more about hiring the venue for special events.