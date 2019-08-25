Town Hall tour to strike a chord with visitors

The next free taster tour of Todmorden Town Hall will delve into the town's musical past on Sunday, September 1 starting at 2pm.

As well as getting a glimpse inside the grand building, the guided tour, led by Town Hall volunteers, will highlight the history of the many musicians associated with the town.

Todmorden has always had a strong musical culture ranging from male voice choirs, orchestras and brass bands to dance orchestras and pop groups.

Some local residents have become world famous, including Keith Emerson, of the group Emerson, Lake and Palmer and the musical director, arranger and composer Geoff Love.

Geoff Love grew up in the town and never forgot the early opportunity given to him to learn the trombone, by Todmorden Orchestra. He went on to work with some of the world’s top music stars, and sold over two million albums. The tour of the Town Hall will take place the weekend before what would have been Love’s 102nd birthday.

There have been many other notable musicians associated with the town with styles ranging from classical to pop; as well as a large number of very gifted amateurs.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Susan Press, said: “Todmorden Town Hall has been home to many concerts, dances and other musical events over the years, so it’s fitting that this tour of the building will focus on the rich musical heritage of the town.

“Visitors enjoying this free tour of the grand building will be able to learn more about the musicians and how the Town Hall has played a part in the musical history of Todmorden. They’ll also find out more about the building itself from our passionate volunteer guides.”

The tour is free and there’s no need to book, just turn up on the day, meeting at 2pm opposite the Town Hall pediment on Halifax Road.

