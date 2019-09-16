towpath opened as part of £2.9m scheme

A stretch of towpath along the Rochdale Canal at Hebden Bridge was officially re-opened on Saturday, following improvement works as part of a £2.9m package to boost cycling and walking access on four West Yorkshire canals.

The Rochdale Canal has benefitted from improvements to create a high quality 10km route linking Sowerby Bridge to Mytholmroyd and Hebden Bridge.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment, Cllr Scott Patient, was delighted the new towpath route is now open.

“I use the towpath daily, for cycling and walking my dog, and I’ve already seen an increase in people using this much improved facility between Sowerby Bridge and Hebden Bridge,” he said.

“People are really benefitting from this investment and I’m sure it will encourage further use of active travel methods as an attractive alternative to driving along the busy A646 road.

“With more people using this safer, traffic-free option it will also help us achieve better outcomes for air quality, complementing the council’s ongoing work to tackle air pollution and supporting the continued fight against climate change.”

Luddendenfoot resident Rob Glover who, six years ago, was diagnosed with a rare form of leukaemia, said: “The canal is right on my doorstep and this means I can get up and down the valley to where I need to be more quickly and safely.

“Now the surface has been upgraded I arrive cleaner and drier whatever the weather.

“Cycling has been a bit of a saviour really. It’s allowed me to take up physical exercise again which has helped me reconnect with the rest of the world rather

