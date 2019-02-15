Toyah in Halifax to mark Quadrophenia's 40th anniversary

Stage, screen and music star Toyah Willcox will be in Halifax on Saturday (February 16) for an exclusive 40th anniversary screening of the mod classic Quadrophenia.

Toyah, who plays Monkey in the film version of The Who’s rock opera, will also take part in a Q&A at Square Chapel arts centre, talk about the movie and her career in music - and perform a live acoustic gig with her band.

The cult classic film also starred Sting, Phil Daniels, Leslie Ash and Ray Winstone at the start of their careers with the action set in Brighton during clashes between rival gangs of Mods and Rockers.

The film will be shown at 6pm, followed by the live Q&A hosted by radio presenter Alex Cann.

Following that will be Toyah's live set at 9pm. This year also marks the 40th anniversary of her music career as she released her first single and album in 1979.

This acoustic concert will include hit singles, album classics and fan favourites.

The Q&A has sold out but there are still a handful of tickets left for Toyah's live set. Go to www.squarechapel.co.uk for more information and booking.