14 locations of mobile speed cameras in Calderdale next week

Mobile speed cameras will be at the following locations in Calderdale from week commencing Monday, 27 May.

Whitehall Road - between 174m East of Syke Lane and 246m West of Huddersfield Road

1. A58

Whitehall Road - between 174m East of Syke Lane and 246m West of Huddersfield Road
Elland Road, Elland - between 1070m North East of Binns Top Lane (50/30mph Signs) and Binns Top Lane

2. A6025

Elland Road, Elland - between 1070m North East of Binns Top Lane (50/30mph Signs) and Binns Top Lane
Boothtown Road, Halifax - between Woodside Road and Ploughcroft Lane

3. A647

Boothtown Road, Halifax - between Woodside Road and Ploughcroft Lane
Moor End Road, Pellon - between Park Close and Moor End Gardens

4. Moor End Road

Moor End Road, Pellon - between Park Close and Moor End Gardens
