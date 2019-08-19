Expect delays on these Calderdale roads this week for various works

Here are the roadworks currently taking place in Calderdale, how long they are estimated to last, the possibility of delays and which authority is responsible.

Delays are likely at these locations:

Victoria Road, Hebden Bridge - Road closure until October 6 for water work (Yorkshire Water)

Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd - Traffic control (two way signals) until January 2020 for drainage works (Calderdale Council)

Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd - Traffic control (two way signals) until November 21 for flood recovery scheme (Calderdale Council)

Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd - Traffic control (two way signals) until August 21 for an installation (Calderdale Council)

Cross Lane, Mankinholes, Todmorden - Road closure until August 21 for network work (BT)

Rochdale Road, Ripponden - Traffic control (two way signals) until August 20 to repair burst water main (Yorkshire Water)

Oldham Road, Ripponden - Traffic control (two way signals) until August 19 to locate and clear blockages (BT)

Saddleworth Road, Barkisland - Traffic control until August 21 for LED replacement scheme (Calderdale Council)

Scar Bottom Lane, Greetland - Road closure until August 20 to repair burst water main (Yorkshire Water)

Sowerby New Road, Sowerby Bridge - Road closure until September 2 for gas works (Northern Gas Networks)

Water Hill Lane, Sowerby Bridge - Road closure until September 23 for replacement works (Northern Powergrid)

Bairstow Lane, Sowerby Bridge - Road closure until August 20 for repair work (Yorkshire Water)

Steps Lane, Sowerby Bridge - Road closure until August 21 to repair a burst water main (Yorkshire Water)

Upper Bolton Brow, Halifax - Traffic control (two way signals) until September 9 for gas works (Northern Gas Networks)

Rochdale Road, Halifax - Lane closure until August 21 for network repairs (Northern Powergrid)

Whiteley Street, Halifax - Road closure until August 23 for network repairs (Northern Powergrid)

Bramston Street, Brighouse - Traffic control until August 26 for works (Calderdale Council)

Gooder Lane, Brighouse - Road closure until August 23 to repair burst water main (Yorkshire Water)

Manley Street, Brighouse - Road closure until August 19 to repair burst water main (Yorkshire Water)

Winding Road, Halifax - Lane closure until September 13 for gas works (Northern Gas Networks)

Broad Street, Halifax - Lane closure until September 13 for gas works (Northern Gas Networks)

Boothtown Road, Boothtown - Traffic control (two way signals) until August 20 to repair burst water main (Yorkshire Water)

Tewit Lane, Illingworth - Road closure until August 30 for valve set up (Yorkshire Water)

Towngate, Northowram - Road closure until August 19 for network work (BT)

Back Clough, Northowram - Traffic control (two way signals) until January 2020 for gas works (Northern Gas Networks)