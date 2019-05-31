Mobile speed camera locations in Calderdale next week

Mobile speed cameras will be at the following locations in Calderdale from week commencing Monday, 3 June.

Pictures from Google Street View.

Ovenden Road, Halifax - between Ovenden Way and Shay Lane

1. Ovenden Road

Bradford Road, Northowram - between Park View Avenue and Victoria Drive

2. Bradford Road

Burnley Road, Cornholme - between Greenfield Terrace and Hudson Street

3. Burnley Road

Skircoat Road, Halifax - between Hunger Hill and Heath Lane

4. Skircoat Road

