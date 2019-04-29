Overnight closures scheduled for essential repairs to Rochdale Road

Overnight closures are scheduled for the A6033, Rochdale Road in Todmorden to allow for essential maintenance.

Calderdale Council is to carry out work on the A6033 between Halifax Road and Bacup Road in the town.

The work is due to start on Tuesday, May 7 and involves the planing and resurfacing of the carriageway surface.

The work is due to be complete by Friday, May 24.

To ensure the safety of road users and the workforce, it will be necessary to close this section of road to traffic from 9pm to 5.30am, Monday to Friday nights, for the duration of the works.

Residents and businesses along the closure route have been informed and access for those living or working on the road will be maintained in one direction or the other where possible, however there will be no through route.

Access for emergency vehicles and pedestrians will be maintained at all times. Diversions will be in place, with traffic diverted via Mytholmroyd, Cragg Vale and Littleborough.

Calderdale Council’s Assistant Director – Strategic Infrastructure, Steven Lee, said: “This important work is being carried out to improve the road surface of this busy route and ensure it is fit for purpose for many years to come.

“In order to complete these essential repairs safely but with minimal disruption, we’ve scheduled the work to take place overnight and only during the week, when the road is usually much quieter.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this closure causes, but we hope the benefits of the improvements will outweigh this short-term disruption.”