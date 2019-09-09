Rethink call on rail service cuts

Halifax MP Holly Lynch has joined Labour council colleagues to demand that rail bosses reverse their latest plans to cut rail services at Calderdale stations.

Holly and councillors from Sowerby Bridge have been campaigning for more frequent and reliable services for some time.

They say the latest timetable will make things significantly worse for passengers travelling from both Sowerby Bridge and Mytholmroyd.

Under the new timetable York to Blackpool trains will no longer call at Sowerby Bridge or Mytholmroyd on weekdays, meaning a 33% reduction in standard hour frequency at these stations, with even more serious consequences at peak hours.

There would be only one train per hour from Sowerby Bridge and Mytholmroyd travelling in the Halifax/Bradford direction, and the present eight weekday trains from Sowerby Bridge and Mytholmroyd arriving in Leeds before 9am will be reduced to five, with a gap of over an hour between the first two trains.

Holly Lynch MP said: “The latest timetable is an insult to rail users and those of us who have been campaigning hard for better services.

“Despite all the talk of a Northern Powerhouse our rail services just go from bad to worse.

“First the delay to phasing out the Pacer trains and now this. It is time the system was renationalised so that passengers are prioritised.”

Cllr Adam Wilkinson, Sowerby Bridge, said: “Sowerby Bridge station serves a larger population than many neighbouring stations and yet the service is woeful. We will continue fighting for the services the community deserves.”