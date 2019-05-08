Two men die in M62 incidents including man who fell from bridge, police confirm

Two men involved in the two incidents on the M62 have died, police have confirmed.

A 50-year-old motorcyclist, who was from outside West Yorkshire, has died after being involved in a crash with a stationary vehicle.

The crash happened on the exit slip road of the M62 eastbound carriageway at junction 24 at 1am on Wednesday, May 8.

In a separate incident, a man was spotted on a bridge in the Scammonden Bridge area of the motorway at 5am of the same morning.

The man fell from the bridge at around 6am.

Police have confirmed the man died as a result of his injuries.

West Yorkshire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as the incident followed police contact.

The M62 was closed in both directions between junctions 22 and 24 as a result of the two incidents.

This was to allow the emergency services to attend both scenes.

It caused severe disruption on the M62 and surrounding roads.

West Yorkshire Police said the motorway had reopened in both directions just before midday.

Detective Superintendent Jim Griffiths of the Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET), said: “The two incidents meant there was a significant impact on the road network – especially for motorists looking to get to work in and around ‘rush hour’.

“I appreciate that the closures caused significant disruption but they were necessary to allow the emergency services to go about their work. Any decision to close the motorway is not taken lightly and the road has now reopened.

“I would like to thank motorists who were caught up in the traffic for their patience and understanding as we worked to investigate what had happened and to get the road reopened.”

Police have asked any witnesses to the collision are asked to call police on 101 quoting log 47 of Wednesday 8 May.