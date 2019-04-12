Mobile speed camera locations in Calderdale

14 locations of mobile speed cameras in Calderdale next week

Mobile speed cameras will be at the following locations in Calderdale from week commencing Monday, 15 April.

Pictures from Google Street View.

Ovenden Road, Halifax - between Ovenden Way and Shay Lane

1. Halifax

Bradford Road, Northowram - between Park View Avenue and Victoria Drive

2. Northowram

A646 Burnley Road, Cornholme - between Greenfield Terrace and Hudson Street

3. Cornholme

Skircoat Road, Halifax - between Hunger Hill and Heath Lane

4. Halifax

