Avoid the traffic - here are the Calderdale roadworks that could affect your journey this weekend

Two way traffic lights forLED Replacement Scheme. Delays possible until April 8. Calderdale Council.

1. Balkram Edge, Wainstalls, Halifax

Two way traffic lights for laying new mains and service to multiple properties. Delays possible until April 24. Northern Gas Networks.

2. Mill Lane, Boothtown

Two way traffic lights for essential gas repair works. Delays likely until April 10. Northern Gas Networks.

3. Shroggs Road, Halifax

Two way traffic lights for patching works to carriageway. Delays possible until April 12. Calderdale Council.

4. Brow Lane, Shibden

