Here's where roadworks are taking place in Calderdale this week Here are the roadworks currently taking place in Calderdale, how long they are estimated to last, the possibility of delays and which authority is responsible. Pictures are from Google Street View. 1. Lister Lane, Halifax Cable Overlay, road closure. Delays likely until March 29. Northern Powergrid. 2. Arches Street, Halifax Essential gas repair works, road closure. Delays likely until March 26. Northern Gas Networks. 3. Pellon Lane, Halifax Service replacement,some carriageway incursion. Delays possible until March 22. Northern Powergrid. 4. Savile Park Road, Halifax Essential gas repair works, multi-way traffic lights.Delays possibleuntil March 26. Northern Gas Networks.