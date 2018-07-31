M62 traffic: Three lanes closed near Leeds after collision

Three lanes of the M62 have been closed following a collision on the motorway near Leeds.

Highways England has warned that three lanes are closed on the westbound carriageway between junction 27 (Gildersome) and junction 26 (Chain Bar).

It said its traffic officers and West Yorkshire Police's Road Policing Unit were en route to the scene at around 2.45pm.

Drivers are being urged to follow the Red X signs on the 'Smart Motorway' which warn of closures ahead.

Delays of around 10 minutes are currently being reported.

