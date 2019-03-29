Mobile speed cameras will be at these 16 locations in Calderdale next week Here are the locations of mobile speed cameras in Calderdale from week commencing Monday, April 1. Pictures from Google Street View. 1. B6112 Stainland Road Between 35m South of Bradley Lane & Queen Street other Buy a Photo 2. A629 Skircoat Road, Halifax Between Hunger Hill & Heath Lane other Buy a Photo 3. A629 Ovenden Road, Halifax Between Ovenden Way & Shay Lane other Buy a Photo 4. Moor End Road Moor End Road, Pellon Between Park Close and Moor End Gardens other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4