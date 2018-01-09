Mytholmroyd faces 96 weeks of roadworks hell

Residents driving through Mytholmroyd face 96 weeks of roadworks, starting next week, as major works get underway to help protect the village from flooding.

The £30m scheme will begin on January 15 with temporary traffic lights installed to protect the workforce during the construction of the new flood defences.

Helen Batt, Calder catchment director for the Environment Agency

Planned works include new flood walls, widening the river channel at key locations, and strengthening and waterproofing buildings next to the river.

Helen Batt, Calder catchment director for the Environment Agency, said: “We appreciate that these works will cause disruption for local people but they are essential to allow the flood defence scheme to be constructed.

“We are working closely with our partners at Calderdale Council and other stakeholders to try and keep the impact of these works to a minimum, and will continue to do so. This includes using technology and staff to proactively manage congestion.

The scheme has been developed by the Environment Agency in partnership with Calderdale Council, the local community, and partners to protect 400 homes and businesses. Construction is being carried out by VBA Joint Venture and is expected to be completed by Winter 2019.

At an upcoming cabinet meeting of Calderdale Council two flood schemes will be looked at to move forward to compliment flood work which is already underway.

The first involves the relocation of Caldene Bridge which would allow for the widening of the river to improve capacity.

Alongside these works Calderdale Council has applied for funding from ESIF to progress plans for a range of initiatives, including the creation of new wet woodlands, grasslands and aquatic habitats at multiple riverside sites along the Calder Valley.

These plans would provide attractive natural environments that would reduce the risk of flooding. This project would be delivered by the Council, in partnership with the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, the Environment Agency and local community organisations.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Development, Councillor Barry Collins, said: “These two schemes would be a real benefit to the Upper Calder Valley, both minimising the flood risk and adding value to the environment.

“The Caldene Bridge scheme will significantly improve the standard of protection for homes and existing businesses in Mytholmroyd from future flooding. This would in turn make the area more attractive to new businesses - boosting the local economy.

“In addition to this, the creation of new natural environment sites along the valley would not only complement existing flood defences, but also provide an attractive environment for wildlife to flourish.”

Regular updates about the scheme are available through bulletins distributed in the village, twice weekly drop-in sessions at Mytholmroyd Community Centre on Tuesdays and Fridays and by visiting www.eyeoncalderdale.com