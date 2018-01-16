UPDATE: Met office renew warning of 'persistent and heavy' snow

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice in Yorkshire with the risk of some roads and pavements turning icy.

The Met Office have renewed yesterday's warning that snowfall could continue.

Showers are falling as sleet, snow and hail already in the borough and it is set to continue into the evening and into Wednesday.

Delays to travel are possible, with a slight chance of cancellations of public transport. Some roads and pavements could turn icy, with an increased likelihood of some accidents and injuries.

The Met Office's Chief Forecaster Andy Page said: "A spell of snow, persistent and possibly heavy, is expected during Wednesday night and early Thursday.

"The snow is expected to clear east before dawn on Thursday. Travel delays are possible on roads with a risk that some vehicles and passengers could become stranded.

"Delays or cancellations are possible to rail and air travel. Some rural communities could become cut off. Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone, may be affected."

Met Office wind level concerns are also at yellow.