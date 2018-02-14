VIDEO: Just the flippin’ job at Todmorden Market’s ace pancake race

Todmorden Market’s businesses came up with the perfect seasonal way to stay warm on a chilly Shrove Tuesday when they organised the market’s first pancake race, promoting the market and raising money for charity too.

Photographer Bruce Fitzgerald was on hand to capture the fun.

Not everyone quite got the knack of it..

Tony Thomas of Ham Corner came up with the idea and a team of flippers tried their hand, with prizes for fastest flipper, slowest flipper and best fancy dressed flipper.

Incredible Edible volunteers cooked up pancakes for visitors, particularly popular with schoolchildren who enjoyed tasty treats on their way home.

Those taking part or helping out included Emmerdale actress Jane Cox, who plays Lisa Dingle, and Todmorden Market mascot Stanley Pike not only added to the occasion with his poresence but had a go at flipping a pancake in the race himself!

Stallholders were among those paying their £5 to have a go in the race, with butcher Paul Stansfield showing the cleanest pair of heels to his opposition and some nifty pan work to take the coveted fastest flipper trophy, conquering the sunny conditions which replaced the rain and sleet from earlier in the day to create top class racing conditions.

Emmerdale actress Jane Cox among the guests at the event.

Cancer Research UK was the charity benefitting and with Nick’s fruit and vegetable stall from Saturday’s market donating a hamper, a good total looks set to be raised.