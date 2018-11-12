VIDEO: Stunning footage of amateur Todmorden singer at Remembrance Day event

Heavy rain did not deter hundreds of Todmorden people from joining the service of commemoration at the Garden of Remembrance at Centre Vale Park, many joining or following the parade along Burnley Road from the town centre.

Todmorden Community Band led off the parade and played at the service, which also featured a vocal performance of Amazing Grace.

Todmorden Remembrance Day service 2018/

The stunning rendition was the first public performance by 28-year-old mother-of-three Shavon Pointon, a Todmorden local and amateur singer with very little musical background.

Wreaths were laid by service organisations, community groups including youth groups like the Air Training Corps and Scouting and Guiding groups, and civic leaders.

Those present included Deputy Lieutenant of West Yorkshire Kate Moreton-Deakin, Mayor of Todmorden Coun Andy Hollis, Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker and, representing Calderdale Council, Todmorden ward Coun Susan Press.

As well as service veterans those parading also included the Lancashire Fusiliers Association's Todmorden Pals, who the previous Friday had laid wreaths at key Fusilier places, travelling by rail and ending at Todmorden Railway Station where Todmorden In Bloom and the Royal British Legion's Yorkshire In Bloom award-winning floral commemorative memorial is situated.

After the service the parade marched back to the United Services Club in White Hart Fold, where commemorations continued and refreshments were served.

In the evening, St Mary's Church in the town centre was one of more than 1,000 churches and cathedrals nationally to take part in the Battle's Over event which included a piped tribute, reflections in words and music and, after The Last Post had been sounded, the church bells ringing out for peace.