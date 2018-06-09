Vintage vehicles event predicted

Hebden Bridge will, once again, be the place to be in August when the town’s Rotary Club hosts the extremely popular Vintage Weekend.

This will be the 36th year for the rally which is now well established as a premier attraction for the display of some 800 veteran, vintage and classic cars, motorcycles, military and commercial vehicles.

Making a marque: Most of the famous brands will represented.

The event, which takes place over the weekend of the 4 and 5 August, is held at Calder Holmes Park.

Most of the famous British marques will be represented at the rally, along with famous names from across the world.

A spokesman for the Vintage Weekend said: “Last year’s event was our best ever, breaking all records in entrants, spectators and funds raised. With your help we can make this year’s event even bigger.

“The open plan layout of the site allows members of the public to get up close to the exhibits and chat to their owners.

“There are different display classes over the two days offering visitors a completely different show each day.

“As an added bonus, on Sunday morning, visitors to Hebden Bridge can watch the Historic Commercial Vehicle Society’s famous ‘Trans Pennine Run’ pass through the town. Hebden Bridge is an ideal location to watch this magnificent collection of historic vehicles.”

The display on Saturday will be Classic Cars (1975-1984), (1985-1997, Motorcycles (1975- 1997), Rolls Royce and Bentleys (any age), Replica or Kit cars (any age), Military vehicles (any age), Tractors (registered pre 1997), Pre-1971 registered vehicles, Novelty vehicles (pedal cars/classic bicycle etc).

Sunday’s display will feature Veteran and Vintage cars (up to 1930), Post Vintage cars (1931-1939), post War cars (1940-1960 /1961-1976), Motorcycles up to 1976, Commercial Vehicles up to 1976, American vehicles up to 1976, Military vehicles (any age).