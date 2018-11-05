Warning over increase in 'signal booster' thieves in West Yorkshire and how they can steal cars without keys

Police are urging people to review their safety measures as vehicles are being targeted by so-called 'signal booster' thieves in Leeds.

Officers from Leeds East Neighbourhood Policing Team have today (Monday) issued a warning following a rise in vehicle thefts in villages near Garforth, where offenders drive away with cars without using keys.

The thieves use a 'signal booster' device to amplify signals on key fobs, opening doors and petrol caps of keyless cars.

Motorcycles are also being targeted, officers warned.

Police have stepped up patrols in the area overnight.

But they are urging people to review security measures and ensure keys are kept as far away as possible from the vehicle.

Police also said locks, lighting, CCTV and shed alarms "should be a priority".