WATCH: Exotic bird on the loose in Walsden!

Walsden residents were shocked to find an emu wandering the streets today.

The exotic bird was reported to authorities sometime this afternoon by astounded workers at MPS Installations on Rochdale Road, on the border of Littleborough.

The emu has been on the loose for several hours.

Daniel Shackleton, who works at the yard, said:

"I got a call this morning to say animals where out on the main road outside our works premises.

"We sectioned our corner of the yard off and put barriers round to keep it in, we have tried feeding and watering the Emu but is hasn't been interested."

The RSPCA are at the scene and are organising for a vet to come with a trailer to take the emu away. There is a suspicion the bird may have been hit by a vehicle.