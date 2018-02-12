Weather: Icy commute today, more snow likely in next 48 hours, finer later in week

Overnight snowfall saw commuters facing icy side roads on their journey to work this morning, with a mixed forecast for Calderdale for the days to come.

Sunday evening saw around two centimeters of snow drop on Calderdale’s towns, more on higher ground.

On main routes overnight gritting had done its work with public transport running as normal.

Through today in Halifax and the lower Calder Valley light snow showers will gradually give way to cloudy skies with frequent sunny intervals, with similar conditions elsewhere in Calderdale.

Tomorrow could see the worst weather conditions of the week in some parts of Calderdale, with light snow possible through the morning and late afternoon in the upper Calder Valley.

In Halifax and the lower valley this is likely to fall as sleet rather than snow, sleet turning to rain through Wednesday morning, and a similar forecast for the upper valley.

Conditions may be breezy all week but the weather should be milder and finer by Friday, when The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, Charles and Camilla, visit Halifax.