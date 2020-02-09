Storm Ciara causes chaos in Calderdale as flooding devastates valley

Storm Ciara has brought heavy rainfall and up to 80mph gusts to Calderdale with streets across the valley under several feet of water.

Currently there are 60 flood warnings issued in the borough and eight flood alerts with flood wardens working tirelessly to help those in need.

Flood sirens in Hebden Bridge sounded earlier today with Bridge Gate among many other roads that have been flooded.

Flooding is severe in Mytholmroyd as Burnley Road finds itself under several feet of water.

The flood defences, built after the devastation caused by the Boxing Day floods in 2015, haven't stopped the water from flooding the streets.

The river is very high at Todmorden with reports of businesses flooded.

Roads in Sowerby Bridge look like rivers with water up to waist level.

In Brighouse, Wakefield Road by Lidl has flooded with cars stranded and unable to pass through.

A pedestrian bridge at Bailiff Bridge is close to collapsing and there have been reports of a caravan in the river towards Elland Bridge.

The Piece Hall in Halifax has been evacuated and will remain closed for the rest of the day.

A tweet from @ThePieceHall read: "*ALERT* Due to adverse weather conditions and following the advice of police and other agencies, we are evacuating The Piece Hall and will remain closed for the rest of the day.*

Calderdale Council has said it is working with West Yorkshire Fire Service, the Environment Agency and West Yorkshire police to tackle flooding across the borough.

Residents are urged to avoid travelling unless absolutely necessary.