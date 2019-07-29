These are the 22 flood warnings and alerts across Yorkshire

Twenty-two flood warnings and alerts have been issued across West Yorkshire due to the heavy rain over the weekend.

The rain has affected public transport and caused flooding. Follow our live blog for the latest updates.

There are currently 18 flood warnings in place - this means that flooding is expected and immediate action required.

Here are the areas affected by flood warnings in full on Monday, July 29.

Midgelden Brook at Bacup Road - Gauxholme

River Calder at Brearley and Luddenden Foot

River Calder at Callis Bridge and Charlestown

River Calder at Central Todmorden

River Calder at Eastwood

River Calder at Hebden Bridge - Mytholm and Hebble End

River Calder at Todmorden from the Cricket Ground to the Railway Bridge

River Calder at Todmorden - Harley Wood

River Calder at Todmorden - Millwood

River Calder at Todmorden - Patmos Burnley Road

River Calder from Todmorden to Eastwood

River Spen and Canker Dyke at Ravensthorpe

River Spen and Lands Beck from Knowler Hill to Wormald Street, Liversedge

River Spen from Hunsworth to Brooklyn Road including Victoria Mills, Cleckheaton

River Spen from Wormald Street to Smithies Lane

River Spodden at Whitworth, Daniel Street

Walsden Water at Todmorden from Shade to Salford

Walsden Water at Walsden

Here are the areas with a flood alert - this means flooding is possible - be prepared

Ings Beck and Oakenshaw Beck

Lower River Calder catchment

Upper River Calder catchment

Upper River Irwell catchment with Oldham, Bolton, Rochdale, Haslingden, Ramsbottom and Rawtenstall

There are no 'severe' weather warnings in place at this time.