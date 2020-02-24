These Calderdale schools are opening later today due to snow

Calderdale was hit with heavy snow and rainfall last night which has caused delays across the borough.

Two schools in Calderdale have confirmed that they will be opening later today due to the snow.

Ling Bob J, I & N School and Shelf J & I School will both open at 10am to allow safe travel for pupils and staff.

These schools have confirmed that they will open as usual this morning:

All Saints' CE (VA) J & I School

Longroyde Primary School

Northowram Primary School - Avoid playgrounds and take children in through the main entrance and not class doors.

St Malachy's Catholic Primary School

Todmorden CE (VA) J, I & N School

Trinity Academy Halifax

Please note this information is provided by the schools themselves to Calderdale Council who is not responsible for the content.

For more information visit www.calderdale.gov.uk