Wedding bells were ringing at successful Todmorden fayre

The inaugural wedding fayre held by the newly formed Todmorden Weddings has been hailed as a great success.

Around 100 people visited the fayre at the Fielden Centre which was opened by Todmorden Mayor, Councillor Andy Hollis.

The event boasted 18 different local businesses and independent vendors that supply services for weddings.

With everything on hand including musicians, florists, celebrants, decorations, beauty supplies, stationers, bespoke knitted wedding dresses to mobile bars, cakes, caterers and photographers; engaged couples, brides to be and their partners and families had the opportunity to browse and meet with the suppliers and discuss the needs for their special day.

The Todmorden Weddings venture is the brainchild of Tessa Kerr, of Two Islands Photography, and Sue Landale, of Jacks House pub.

By bringing vendors together to share each others’ businesses collectively on a joint website and social media, the percentage of potential new client base is multiplied by the vendors involved.

It is hoped there will be at least two more events this year at other venues in the town as well as a meeting at Jacks House on Tuesday, April 2 at 7pm for any new vendors that would like to find out more about joining Todmorden Weddings.

Tessa said: “I couldn’t be happier with the turnout, especially given the weather only the day before.

“Vendors have networked with each other, and met lots of new potential clients. And bookings have been taken!

“It has been brilliant.”

For more information on Todmorden Weddings visit www.todmordenweddings.co.uk