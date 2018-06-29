Weekend in Leeds set to be a scorcher with more hot weather on the way

Leeds has been basking in a week of tropical-like temperatures as the summer heatwave continues to blaze down - but can we expect a weekend of equally sunny climes?

Earlier this week, the Met Office issued an official heatwave alert, warning of an 80 per cent chance of heatwave conditions this week, with some parts of the UK tipped to reach temperatures as high as 35 degrees.

While Leeds hasn't quite reached those highs, with the warmest temperature peaking at 28C on Monday 25 June, the city has been enjoying the heat of the mid-20s all week - and it looks set to last into the weekend.

Tonight will see some areas of cloud spreading inland, with mist likely for east facing hills, but it will remain dry, with a minimum temperature of 11C.

Saturday will see some cloud early on which will disperse through the first half of the morning, making way for largely unbroken sunshine at a peak temperature of 24C.

The air will feel a little fresher, although it will still be very warm inland, with a moderate easterly breeze bringing a welcome coolness.

Temperatures are set to remain in the mid-20s

It will be particularly hot in during the afternoon, with temperatures reaching highs between 23C and 24C from 12pm to 5pm.

Sunday will remain equally warm, reaching a peak temperature of 24C at 1pm, and the dry and sunny conditions will last throughout the day.

There will likely be some patchy low cloud near coastal areas, and inland overnight, with a brisk easterly breeze developing.

Temperatures in the mid-20s are set to extend into next week, with glorious, unbroken sunshine predicted for the Monday through to Thursday.