Weekend in Yorkshire set to be a scorcher with more hot weather on the way

Yorkshire has been basking in a week of tropical-like temperatures as the summer heatwave continues to blaze down - but can we expect a weekend of equally sunny climes?

Earlier this week, the Met Office issued an official heatwave alert, warning of an 80 per cent chance of heatwave conditions this week, with some parts of the UK tipped to reach temperatures as high as 35 degrees.

While Yorkshire hasn't quite reached those highs, with the warmest temperature for this month peaking at 28.5C on Tuesday 25 June at Linton-on-Ouse, the county has been enjoying the heat of the mid-20s all week - and it looks set to last into the weekend.

Tomorrow will see some cloud early on which will soon disperse through the first half of the morning, with largely unbroken sunshine to follow.

The air will feel a little fresher, although it will still be very warm inland, with a moderate easterly breeze and temperatures reaching around 24C in most parts.

In the Dales, temperatures are expected to climb to a hot 25C and will remain dry throughout, making it an ideal for walking and picnicing.

Sunday will see the dry, warm and sunny conditions prevailing, although some patchy low cloud is likley near coastal areas and inland overnight, with a brisk easterly breeze developing.

Temperatures are set to remain in the mid-20s across the region, with sunshine expected all day.