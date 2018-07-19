Weekend weather round-up: What to expect in Yorkshire over the next three days

Will the weather in Yorkshire this weekend be bright and sunny or bleak and grey?
Here’s the weather forecast for Yorkshire over the next three days.
In general, temperatures will still be warm, reaching peaks of around 24C, with it also feeling quite humid.
There will be mixtures of pure bursts of sunshine, sunny intervals, cloud and some rainfall is also expected, mainly on Friday.
Friday July 20
Highs of: 24C
Lows of: 15C
A dry morning, but becoming increasingly cloudy, with light patchy rain during the afternoon, this being heavier and more persistent over hills.
It will then become drier during the evening, feeling warm despite the cloud. Maximum temperature of 24 °C.
Saturday July 21
Highs of: 23C
Lows of: 15C
Saturday will warm with sunny spells, but with a few showers also.
The peak temperature of 23C is expected to be reached at about 16:00, before temperatures then begin to slowly dip at around 22:00.
Sunday July 22
Highs of: 24C
Lows of: 17C
Sunday is expected to be mainly dry, with some brighter spells at times, and feeling very warm and humid.
The peak temperature of 24C is expected to be reach at around 13:00, before beginning to slowly dip at around 22:00.