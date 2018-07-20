What is balconing? Foreign Office warns Brits on holiday in Spain

More than 12 million British nationals visit Spain every year, and although most visits are trouble-free, the Foreign Office is now warning visitors about the risk of ‘balconing’.

What is ‘balconing’?

‘Balconing’ involves the act of jumping into into a swimming pool from a hotel or apartment balcony, or falling from height whilst climbing from one balcony to another.

Although this is not a new phenomenon, there have recently been several deaths as a result of falls from balconies and walls.

Many of these incidents have involved British nationals and have had a devastating impact on those involved and their loved ones.

The Foreign Office is now urging visitors to not take any unnecessary risks, especially when under the influence of drink or drugs.

Earlier this year, the Foreign Office teamed up with Spanish surgeon Dr. Juan José Segura-Sampedro on a campaign of video messages to British tourists who were heading to the Balearic Islands during the Summer.

The Foreign Office are again warning holidaymakers against the act of ‘balconing’ and the risk they run in regards to travel insurance.

Your travel insurance may not cover you for incidents that take place on a balcony, or if you were under the influence of drink or drugs when it happened.

The current advice given by the Foreign Office includes:

Not taking unnecessary risks around balconies, particularly if you’re under the influence of drink or drugs

Familiarising yourself with the layout of your hotel and accommodation block when you arrive

Always following the safety advice of your hotel and/or tour operator if staying in a room with a balcony and watching out for friends who may be at risk

Some local councils will impose fines to those caught behaving irresponsibly on balconies or practising ‘balconing’.

For more information visit: gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/spain/safety-and-security