Where to see the sun rise and set on the summer solstice in Yorkshire

This year’s summer solstice is on Thursday June 21 - the longest day of the year.

In Leeds the sun will rise at 4:35am and set at 21:41pm, meaning Yorkshire will see around 17 hours of daylight.

Here’s where to celebrate the summer solstice here in Yorkshire:-

Ilkley Lido

Ilkley Lido is hosting its annual dawn solstice swim for the sixth year running. The outdoor pool, which has stunning views of the Cow and Calf rocks, opens at 4.45am and entry costs £4. The cafe will be open.

Marsden Moor Estate, near Huddersfield

Take a stroll on the Pennine Way along Milestone Edge to catch the sunset on the longest day of the year. The National Trust-organised family and dog-friendly walk promises far-reaching views across the county.

It's free to attend - meet at the Brun Clough car park at 8pm.

Whitby Pavilion

White Light Events are hosting a solstice festival at Whitby Pavilion featuring pagan-themed activities such as meditation and rune reading.

Entry is £3 and you can drop in throughout the solstice weekend of June 23-24.

Thornborough Henges, near Ripon

Often called the Stonehenge of the North, this ancient monument is a mystical place to watch the sun rise.

Since 2004 pagans, druids and New Age followers have been flocking here for Beltane, which celebrates the midway point between the spring equinox and the summer solstice. Entry is free.

Rievaulx Terrace, near Helmsley

Watch the sunset on the longest day of the year at Rievaulx Terrace in the North York Moors - near to Rievaulx Abbey. A woodland nature walk has been organised from 7-10pm, and you can bring a picnic. Normal admission fees apply.

Blue Lagoon, near Pontefract

Billed as Yorkshire's premier open water swimming spot, Blue Lagoon is holding a dawn swim on the longest day. The facility opens at 4am, with swimmers allowed into the water for the sunrise at 4.40am. Breakfast is served in the cafe from 6am. Entry is £10 for members and £15 for non-members, including breakfast.

Todmorden

Watch the sunset at two of Todmorden's highest points - the Top Brink Inn pub and the Incredible Farm social enterprise. Meet at 9pm at the bottom of the Calderdale Way for a twilight walk.

And further afield...

Britain's most iconic solstice gathering is at Stonehenge in Wiltshire, which has traditionally held a midsummer festival for druids, pagans and other followers of 'old' religions. Access to the stones was restricted in the 1970s, but the rules are relaxed on the longest day to allow thousands of people to watch the sunrise.