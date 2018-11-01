Where you can pay respects to the fallen across the area

Tributes to the fallen take on an extra poignancy this year with the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Here’s our list of services across the borough of Calderdale, to which the council has been invited to send a representative.

Brighouse Remembrance service

Bailiff Bridge

10.45am Assemble at the Memorial Garden, Bailiff Bridge

11am Service and wreath laying. Coun D Kirton.

Brighouse

3pm Service of Remembrance in St Martin’s Parish Church, Brighouse followed by wreath laying service in Ryding Park. The Mayor and Mayoress of Calderdale, Coun Marcus Thompson and Mrs Nicky Chance Thompson

Elland

9.25am Assemble at John Street, Elland

9.35 am Procession leaves for Hullen Edge War Memorial. After the service at the War Memorial the procession reforms in Hullen Edge Road where the salute will be taken before proceeding to All Saints’ Church, Elland for the Remembrance Service. Coun P Allen.

Hebden Bridge

9.45am Assemble in St George’s Square, Hebden Bridge.

10am Process to the Memorial Gardens, New Road

10.45am St James’ Church for Service of Remembrance

Coun J Fenton-Glynn

Luddenden Foot

1.45pm Arrive in Holmes Park

2pm Act of Remembrance in Holmes Park. Coun J Scullion

Mytholmroyd

2pm Assemble at Elphaborough Close, Cragg Road.

2.15pm Process to the Memorial Gardens

2.45pm Service in St Michael’s Church, Mytholmroyd. Coun S Patient

Northowram

10am Combined Service in St Matthew’s Church, Northowram.

10.50am Assemble at the Memorial Stone in Northowram Village For wreath laying.

Coun P Caffrey

Rastrick

9.50am Assemble at St Matthew’s Church, Rastrick

10.00am Service in St Matthew’s Church, Rastrick.

Followed by wreath laying ceremony at the Cenotaph

Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayoress of Calderdale,

Coun Chris Pillai and Mrs Beverley Krishnapillai.

Rishworth, Ripponden

9am Assemble at Rishworth War Memorial for and Barkisland service at 9.15am. Process to Ripponden for

10.10am Service of Remembrance at the War Memorial.

Process to St Bartholomew’s Church for 10.30am Service of Remembrance.

Noon Assemble outside the church gates at Christ Church, Barkisland. Process to the War Memorial at Saddleworth Road.

12.15pm Service of Remembrance at Barkisland War Memorial.

Coun G Carter/Councillor R Thornber

Southowram

10.50am Meet at the War Memorial at Pinnar Lane, Southowram for service and wreath laying at 11am.

Coun R Metcalfe

Sowerby Bridge

10.25am Assemble at Bairstow Mount, Sowerby Bridge.

10.40am Parade leaves for service at the War Memorial Crow Wood Park. Coun D Foster

Todmorden

10.30am Assemble in Stansfield Road, Todmorden.

10.40am Parade to the Remembrance Gardens for wreath laying and service at 11am. Coun S Sweeney.