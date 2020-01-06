Where you can recycle your Christmas tree in Calderdale

Ogden Water nature reserve, near Halifax, is running its usual Christmas tree recycling service and will be open throughout January for people to drop off unwanted trees.

In the UK, millions of Christmas trees that could have been recycled are simply thrown out. Ogden Water Local Nature Reserve is trying to change the statistic and has been recycling Christmas trees for over 10 years.

In the last 10 years the site has recycled over 25,000 trees, roughly around £750,000 worth, which have been used to help with onsite management.

Trees without roots are used to create a border around the reservoir – helping to keep people safe while still enjoying the site. Those with roots are planted up in various sections of the woodland to add to the diverse range of trees present.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Susan Press, said: “Ogden Water was one of the first sites to recycle trees in this way and the innovative scheme is increasingly popular.

“It’s good to find a use for the Christmas trees after the decorations come down and by donating them to Ogden, they not only brighten up the site, they also provide a habitat that is used by birds, mammals, insects and plants.”

Christmas trees can be dropped off outside the classroom, opposite the visitor centre until the end of January.

If possible, those dropping off trees are also asked for an optional small donation which will be reinvested back into the site. Last year these donations paid for tools and timber to enable path edging repairs.

Volunteer days to help assist with the work will be taking place on Fridays and Tuesdays throughout January, starting on Friday 10 January, meeting at 9.30am at the classroom. For more information about these sessions, please get in touch with Calderdale Council’s Countryside Officer, Chris Sutcliffe on 07769 954956.

Trees can also be recycled at any of the local Household Waste Recycling Centres in Calderdale. These trees will be used to make mulch and improve soils in parks and gardens in the borough.

The Forgot Me Not Children's Hospice is also collecting Christmas trees.

