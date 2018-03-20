Which roads will be closed when the Tour de Yorkshire rides through?

There are only a few weeks to go before the Tour de Yorkshire once again brings crowds of people to our county. But which roads will be closed when the cyclists ride through?

This year’s event will take place over four days from May 3 to May 6 with the women’s race on May 3 and 4, passing through a number of Yorkshire locations and starting in Halifax on the final day.

During the race most of the roads will remain open throughout the day with a rolling road closure of an hour along the route as the cyclists pass through.

The following roads will be closed most of the day to all traffic:

Stage 1: Start and finish locations, Beverley and Doncaster

Stage 2: Blacker Hill and Old Pool Bank climbs

Stage 3: A170 Sutton Bank

Stage 4: Cote de Park Rash and road between Kettlewell and Middleham will be one way in that direction; B6265 Greenhow Hill from Pateley Bridge to Greenhow Village; East Chevin

Road, Otley; Blackhill Road, Arthington

There’s still a chance for amateur riders to take part in the Maserati Tour de Yorkshire Ride. The three routes are suitable for all abilities and culminate on the same finish line as the pros. Find out more at www.letouryorkshire.com