Will this be the hottest year on record for Leeds?

Yesterday marked the hottest day of the year in Leeds, reaching a scorching 28 degrees C, and the rest of the week looks set to be equally tropical in temperature.

The blazing heat follows on from an already hot year for the UK when temperatures reached 29.1 degrees C at St James's Park in April - a record high which was beaten yesterday, when the highest temperature of 2018 so far was recorded in Hampton in London, peaking at 30.1 degrees.

The hot temperatures are set to continue into July, with more warm and dry weather on the way

Will this be the UK's hottest year yet?

The unusually warm weather has the UK on track for the hottest June in more than 40 years, when the mercury rose to a sweltering 35.6 degrees C in the summer of 1976, while July's record stands at 36.7 degrees C, which was set in 2015.

June's rainfall is also down by half this year, measuring in at just three-quarters of an inch, amid 82 hours of sunshine.

As for the year-long predictions, bookmakers Coral have made it odds on at 4-5 that 2018 will be the hottest year on record.

The hottest year on record for the UK currently is 2014, with a mean temperature of 9.9 degrees C - the same record also stands for Yorkshire, according to the Met Office Data.

How does the weather look for Leeds?

In Leeds, the June daytime temperatures generally reach highs of around 19 degrees C, with the weather cooling at night to an average of around 10 degrees C.

The highest recorded temperature in Leeds during the month of June has been 32 degrees, according to Weather2.

While this year's hottest day has been lower at 28 degrees, the current warm weather is well above the average temperatures for this time of year, with the weather set to reach above 20 degrees C every day for the rest of this week.

And with the hot tempertaures set to continue into July with more warm and dry weather on the way, the outlook is looking positive for yearly highs.

What is the forecast for the rest of the week?

Wednesday: 24 degrees. Sunshine all day.

Thursday: 24 degrees. Sunshine all day.

Friday: 22 degrees. Slightly cooler, but sunshine expected all day.

Saturday: 22 degrees. Sunshine all day.

Sunday: 23 degrees. Getting warmers again, with sunshine expected all day.

What the Met Office said:

Today:

"Patchy mist and low cloud affecting eastern parts at first will readily burn back to the coast, leaving a hot day with plenty of sunny weather. Coastal areas are likley to be a little cooler, with onshore breezes. Maximum temperature 29 °C.

Tonight:

"Dry and clear first first but coastal mist and low cloud will move inland after midnight with large parts further east cloudy by dawn. Minimum temperature 10 °C."

Wednesday:

"Early mist and low cloud will once again burn quickly back to the coast to leave another very warm sunny day. Again, coastal parts cooler with a light onshore breeze. Maximum Temperature 28 °C."

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

"Very warm and sunny through much of the period. Mist and low cloud may affect coastal parts at times, where sea breezes will keep it cooler. Light winds."