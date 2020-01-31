Woman hit by van in Halifax town centre

Police are on the scene of a road traffic collision in Halifax town centre.

Police have said the incident has involved a woman who has been hit by a van on Commercial Street, which happened around noon.

Currently, police have cordoned off between where Silver Street and Commercial Street join, and where Commercial Street joins with George Square.

Police said the woman is injured but cannot reveal whether she has suffered serious injuries at this time.

If you have any information about the incident contact police on: 101.

More to follow.