Woman saved by Calder Valley rescue team after New Years Day incident

Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team (CVSRT) saved a woman during an incident on New Years Day.

The team were called after receiving a request from Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) to assist with the location and evacuation of the woman who suffered an upper arm-shoulder injury while out walking on the moors in Bingley.

Calder Valley Search & Rescue Team

Once located CVSRT members provided additional warmth, medical care and pain relief.

A spokesperson from CVSRT, based in Mytholmroyd, said: "Plan your day and route, taking into consideration a reliable weather forecast.

"Have a good meal before you start and take plenty of food and water to refuel and keep hydrated."

Due to the injuries the casualty was unable to walk off the hill and was transferred to a wheeled stretcher and carried just over 2 kilometres to the awaiting ambulance crew.

Calder Valley Search & Rescue Team leaving the scene after the rescue

"Remember if you stop for any reason, you will get cold very quickly," the spokesperson said.

"Make sure you have warm, windproof and waterproof clothing (and spares) – hat and gloves are essential.

"Wear several thin layers rather than one thick layer so you can add or remove them to maintain a comfortable temperature.

"Carry a foil blanket or 'bivvy bag' for emergencies.

Calder Valley Search & Rescue Team assisted the Yorkshire Ambulance Service

"Before you set off charge your phone and think about carrying a portable battery charger.

"If the worst happens and you require urgent medical assistance, alert the authorities immediately.

"Dial 999 or 112, ask for the Police and ask for Mountain Rescue."