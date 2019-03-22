Writers booked for library talks

Book lovers in Calderdale are in for a treat when special author events take place in libraries across the borough as part of Read Regional 2019.

Founded in 2008, Read Regional is a celebration of new books from the North of England.

Impossible author: Mark Illis will be at Todmorden Library.

The campaign sees the 12 new titles stocked in libraries across the North, including Calderdale, with authors taking part in events around the region.

On Friday, April 5 at 2pm, Brighouse Library will host Catherine Isaac. The Sunday Times bestselling author, who also writes as Jane Costello, will talk about her book You, Me, Everything.

Laura Steven will visit Halifax Central Library on Wednesday, April 10 at 1.30pm to talk about her hilarious, ground-breaking novel The Exact Opposite of Okay.

On Thursday, April 25 at Hebden Bridge Library, poet Anna Woodford will host an Exploring Poetry workshop at 7pm, before Clare Shaw reads from her latest poetry collection at 8pm.

Mark Illis will be at Todmorden Library on Thursday, May 2 at 1.30pm to discuss the second book in his Impossible series – a comic-book inspired adventure for teenagers, with a graphic novel twist.

Finally, Robert Scragg will be at Elland Library on Thursday, May 9 at 2.30pm to talk about his detective novel Between the Cracks.

Calderdale Council’s assistant director of customer services, Sarah Richardson, said: “I’m delighted that Calderdale libraries are once again getting involved in the Read Regional campaign – celebrating authors based in the North of England.

“As well as stocking all 12 wonderful titles from this year’s Read Regional selection, Calderdale libraries will also be hosting author events, giving people the chance to hear from inspiring northern writers.”

All events are free to attend, but advance booking is recommended. Email david.duffy@calderdale.gov.uk for details.