Writers booked up at libraries

Book lovers in Calderdale are in for a treat when special author events take place in libraries across the borough as part of Read Regional 2019.

On Thursday, April 25 at Hebden Bridge Library, poet Anna Woodford will host an Exploring Poetry workshop at 7pm, before Clare Shaw reads from her latest poetry collection at 8pm.

Mark Illis will be at Todmorden Library on Thursday, May 2 at 1.30pm to discuss the second book in his Impossible series – a comic-book inspired adventure for teenagers, with a graphic novel twist.

Read Regional is a celebration of new books from the North of England. All events are free to attend, but advance booking is recommended.

Email david.duffy@calderdale.gov.uk for details.