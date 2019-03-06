Your chance to discover the hidden rooms and secrets of Todmorden Town Hall

Visitors to Todmorden Town Hall can discover more about the fascinating history of the Grade I listed building and the town's industrial heritage at the next Total Tour of the building.

The next tour will take place on Sunday (March 10) at 2pm, run by volunteer guides, and will share interesting secrets about the building.

The tour takes two and a half hours and includes the impressive ballroom, the former Magistrate’s Court (now Todmorden Town Council Chamber), the grand staircase and the heritage centre, as well as the usually hidden caretaker’s flat and the former holding cell.

The Town Hall opened in 1875 and was gifted to the people of Todmorden by the Fielden family in 1891.

It was built on the original county boundary and stood half in Yorkshire and half in Lancashire until the boundary was moved in 1888.

To book a place, contact Todmorden Information Centre info@visittodmorden.co.uk 01706 818181.

Tickets are £6.50 per person and include refreshments.