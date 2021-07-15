Scorching temperatures to hit parts of the UK this weekend - here's where

The weather is set to improve towards the end of this week, with a rise in temperatures and bright skies forecast for many areas around the UK (Photo: Shutterstock)

But where will hot weather hit this weekend?

Here’s what you need to know.

Where in the UK will it be hot this weekend?

Temperatures are set to rise around the UK this weekend, with some parts set to see highs of 28C.

On Friday (16 July), exposed parts of north and west Scotland will see low cloud, drizzle and mist at times. Elsewhere, cloud towards the southeast will break, followed by long spells of very warm sunshine for most.

The weather will then be warm for many over the weekend, as this period will continue to be influenced by an area of high pressure as it moves slowly across the UK.

This should bring in a lot of fine and dry weather, which means long sunny spells, variable cloud and light winds should become the general trend for most, according to the Met Office.

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday (17 July) to Monday (19 July) said: “Cloudy across parts of Scotland with patchy rain or drizzle edging south. Dry elsewhere with plenty of sunshine. Becoming hot in places, especially parts of central and southern England.”

London & South East England, the East of England, will be largely dry and very warm over the weekend, with long sunny spells. Mist and low cloud may affect coastal areas, where it will be a little cooler, during the morning.

South West England will be dry and bright on Friday and Saturday, and will feel warmer than recently.

In Yorkshire and the North East, each day over the weekend is likely to start cloudy, but brighten up during the morning with some lengthy sunny spells. It will be largely dry and will get warmer each day away from the coast.

In North West England, it will be largely dry again on Saturday with further sunshine through the day. It will feel warmer than recently.

Scotland will see settled weather continuing for the rest of the week and into the weekend in most parts, staying dry with plenty of warm sunshine.