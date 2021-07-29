This is when the UK can expect a second heatwave of summer 2021

The UK is set to experience a second heatwave in August 2021. Picture by Shutterstock.

Earlier in July, the UK enjoyed an heatwave where temperatures peaked in the high 30 degrees, but in recent days the temperature has dropped significantly.

Some areas have been experiencing rain and strong winds.

For sun seeking Brits, the good news is that another heatwave appears to be just around the corner.

According to the Met Office people up and down the country and set to experience summer sun again from the middle of August.

We may experience warmer weather once more between August 12 and 26, although there is also a risk of thunderstorms during that two weeks period as things heat up once more.

The long forecast on the Met Office website says: “As is typical for this time of year, confidence is low for this period.

"However, there is a tentative sign of more settled conditions developing with higher pressure becoming slightly more likely. This means drier conditions may become more prevalent, although there is still the risk of showers or thunderstorms at times.

"Temperatures likely to trend to above average, with an increasing chance of hotter spells developing as the month progresses.”

Unfortunately, the weather looks set to remain unsettled until then.

The first 10 days of August are set to stay the same way they have been recently, with a mixture of dry, sunny period and rain.

From August 2 to August 11, the Met Office report that we can all expect to experience ‘changeable conditions’.

The full long forecast states: “Changeable conditions continuing to dominate for the start of August, with a mixture of sunny and dry periods, showery periods and the chance of longer spells of rain.

"At first the south is likely to see the most showers, with the north remaining the driest, but by the end of the period the south and southeast will possibly be the driest and the west and northwest the wettest.

"There remains a chance for any showers or rain to produce thunderstorms.