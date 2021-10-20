It’s Amazon gifting week - here are the best deals available

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Amazon Gifting Week is a week long deal event offering early discounts on seasonal gift sets from brands across beauty, wines and spirits and personal care appliances.

The deals run between October 18 and October 26, so if any of them take your fancy make sure you act fast to snap up your chosen products at the best possible prices.

This is the perfect opportunity for you to treat yourself to that gadget you’ve been wanting for a while, or get a head start on your Christmas shopping.

Please be aware that price changes may occur.

There’s also luxury gadgets for the kitchen, including the Hotel Chocolat hot chocolate Velvetiser machine and also the best air fryers.

Remington Advanced Coconut Therapy Hair Dryer Remington Advanced Coconut Therapy Hair Dryer £42.99 Create salon-worthy styles whilst helping to protect your hair, with this hairdryer. With an Integrated heat sensor and advanced conditioning ring infused with coconut and UV filters, you can enjoy looking after your hair and keeping it healthy. The powerful 2300W AC motor lets you effortlessly create a beautiful blow-dry and the ionic conditioning leaves your hair looking beautiful with a frizz-free shine. Was £119.99, now £42.99 - that’s a 64 per cent discount. Buy now

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 Set of 2 Black Electric Toothbrushes Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 Set of 2 Black Electric Toothbrushes £199.99 This is an electric toothbrush that says it will help give you whiter teeth. Select from 4 modes (clean, white+, gum health, deep clean+) and 3 intensities to choose a tooth brushing experience that works for you. Use the In white+ mode with a leading whitening toothpaste for the best results. The pack contains 2 DiamondClean handles, 2 C3 Premium Plaque Defense brush heads, a glass charger and 2 charging puck bases. It’s an ideal treat for yourself and a Christmas present for a loved one, all in one fantastic deal. Was £539.99, now £199.99 - that’s a 63 per cent discount. Buy now

Toni & Guy Deep Barrel Hair Waver Toni & Guy Deep Barrel Hair Waver £17.99 Get your hair ready for the party season and great natural waves in no time at all with this handy beauty gadget. This 32 mm deep barrel ensures this waver gives you deep waves, whether it’s a bohemian chic look or a show-stopping Christmas party look. It heats up in seconds with variable temperature control and a maximum temperature of 200C, to suit all hair types. Was £39.99, now £17.99 - that’s a 55 per cent discount. Buy now

Sanctuary Spa Gift Set, Special Occasion Hamper Sanctuary Spa Gift Set, Special Occasion Hamper £18.75 This vegan hamper contains everything you need to treat yourself to an at home spa day. There’s shower gel, body scrub, body butter, bubble bath, hand cream and foot cream - all presented in a lovely box. It’s also an ideal gift for someone this Christmas - or you could even split the contents of the box for stocking filler gifts or Secret Santa gifts for more than one person. Was £25, now £18.75 - that’s a 25 per cent discount. Buy now

Oral-B Pro 3 - 3000 - Pink Electric Toothbrush Oral-B Pro 3 - 3000 - Pink Electric Toothbrush £39.99 The sleek handle of this toothbrush helps you brush like your dentist recommends. It helps you brush for 2 minutes with the professional timer and it notifies you every 30 seconds to change the area your are brushing. While you are just moving the brush around your mouth, the brush does all the rest. It removes up to 100% more plaque than a standard manual toothbrush and it starts making your smile whiter as of the first day of brushing by removing surface stains. It also helps you protect your delicate gums with the 360 ̊gum pressure control technology that reduces brushing speed and alerts you to be gentler if you brush too hard. Was £89.99, now £39.99 - that’s a 56 per cent discount. Buy now

Philips Shaver Series 5000 Dry and Wet Electric Shaver Philips Shaver Series 5000 Dry and Wet Electric Shaver £124.99 This shaver is equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology meaning it senses, adapts, and guides on the correct motion for better skin protection. The intelligent facial-hair sensor reads hair density 125 times per second, auto-adapting to cut power for an effortless and gentle shave. It has SteelPrecision self-sharpening blades, 360° flexing heads for an optimal skin contact, and a waterproof ability to perform in both wet and dry conditions. It comes with the world’s smallest cleaning pod, a precision beard trimmer to style hair as desired, and a high-performance lithium-ion battery allows up to 120 minutes of cordless use after every 1-hour full charge - although a 5-minute quick charge is enough for a single full trim. The box contains 1 wet and dry electric shaver, one travel case one quick clean pod cartridge and 1 cleaning brush. Was £249.99, now £124.99 - that’s a 50 per cent discount. Buy now

Whitley Neill Handcrafted Raspberry Gin and Glass Gift Pack, 70cl Whitley Neill Handcrafted Raspberry Gin and Glass Gift Pack £22.00 This is a perfectly balanced gin with a delicate and fruity taste and a lasting citrus raspberry flavour. The raspberries, which have been found in Scotland, are balanced with juniper notes for a delicious fruity, sweet gin. This incredibly versatile gin can be paired with tonic as well as being the perfect component to contemporary cocktails for every occasion. Was £33.50, now £22 - that’s a 34 per cent discount. Buy now

Philips Hair Clippers Philips Hair Clippers £27.75 If you’ve got used to cutting your own hair during the pandemic then this tool is for you and would help to improve your skills. The dual cut technology cuts hair two times faster and the added turbo power function further boosts cutting speed. There are 28 easy lock-in length settings from 0.5 mm to 28 mm so you have precise control over the length of your cut. It alos includes a stubble comb of 2mm for short hair cut or to style your beard, so it’s suitable for everyone. Was £55, now 27.75 - that’s a 50 per cent discount. Buy now

Remington Advanced Coconut Therapy Ceramic Hair Straightener Remington Advanced Coconut Therapy Ceramic Hair Straightener £45.99 Give yourself a smooth, sleek hair style at home with these hair straightners. They have integrated sensor and advanced ceramic coated plates with micro-conditioners infused with coconut and UV Filters which create smooth, shiny looking results. Enjoy a fast salon performance at home in no time at all and choose from 5 digital temperature controls up to 230°C. Suitable for all hair types. Was £119.99, now £45.99 - that’s a 62 per cent discount. Buy now

Lumie Vitamin L - Slim Light Box Lumie Vitamin L - Slim Light Box £59.99 This is a versatile energy light you can use anywhere. Sunlight is a natural mood-booster, but at this time of year there isn’t much natural sunlight to be had so you have to find alternative ways to bring light in to your home. Having more light in your living space is proven to put you in a better mood, boost energy and help you to feel more alert - so it’s a great way to improve your well-being while you work. It can also be an effective treatment for those who suffer from SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder). Was £90, now £59.99 - that’s a discount of 33 per cent discount. Buy now

HoMedics Massage Gun for Deep Tissue Muscle Physio Therapy HoMedics Massage Gun for Deep Tissue Muscle Physio Therapy £84.99 HoMedics is a leading brand in innovative massage technology. Their newest massage gun is designed to aid your well being and recovery. It uses a high frequency pulse action to penetrate deep into the muscle tissue so it’s ideal for use both before and after exercise; before to warm up your muscles and post to help ease soreness. It’s not just for sports ou can also use the massage gun after a day of sitting at your desk or use on your feet and calves after standing for many hours to help provide relief. Was £129.99, now £84.99 - that’s a 35 per cent discount. Buy now

Maui Moisture Gift Set Maui Moisture Gift Set £13.18 This Hawaiian inspired gift set contains a full-size hibiscus water shampoo and conditioner. They are a lightweight, hydrating, vegan blend with a wonderful blend of hibiscus, passion fruit and watermelon that helps hydrate the hair without leaving any residue or heaviness. The set also contains a reusable water bottle with a pink floral pattern, so you can keep your hair and yourself hydrated all day long. A very pretty present, either to yourself or for someone else. Was £29, now £13.18 - that’s a 56 per cent discount. Buy now

Shark IZ201UKT, Vacuum Cleaner, Blue Shark IZ201UKT, Vacuum Cleaner, Blue £279.99 This is a cordless vacuum suitable for all homes, including those with pets. It has anti hair wrap technology which actively removes hair from the brush-roll as you clean and can be used on carpets and hard floors. It has 40 minutes run-time and has a removable battery that can be charged anywhere. There’s a 5-year guarantee with this machine, including a 2-year guarantee on the battery, upon registration with Shark. Was £379.99, now £279.99 - that’s a 26 per cent discount. Buy now