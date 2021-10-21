Halloween costumes inspired by hit Netflix show Squid Game

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

In just over a month since its release on Netflix, Squid Game has become a cultural phenomenon, and the streaming platform’s most popular show.

The South Korean drama tells the story of people who have failed in life in various ways, but suddenly receive a mysterious invitation to participate in a survival game to win 45.6 billion won (£28.2 million).

The characters in the show range from the players themselves to those who oversee their desperate attempts to get out of poverty - and ultimately decide who wins and who dies.

There are three ranks of guard, who are all masked, and the mysterious Front Man, also masked - and let’s not forget the giant robotic doll.

All of the characters are both creepy and somewhat tragic in their own right, with the balance of each depending on the character in question.

It’s no surprise, therefore, that this Halloween many people are wanting to dress as the Squid Game characters.

Below are all of the best costumes available, no matter who you want to be.

If you’re looking for costume ideas for bigger groups this would be the perfect choice - you’ll just have to decide who is going to be a competitor and who is going to be a guard.

2021 Korean Squid Game Jumpsuit Costume £13.99 All-in-one ease 4/5 You'll look like one of the creepy Squid Game guards in no time with this all-in-one costume, which comes with everything you need - including jumpsuit and mask. This jumpsuit with has a centre-front zip, elastic back waistband and ankle cuffs, so not only is it realistic looking and super durable, it's also easy to put on and take off. Available in sizes S to XXL.

ZhaZhaMeng 4PCs Halloween Costume £28.99 Choice 4.5/5 The package includes one piece red jumpsuit, plus a game mask, game gloves and a game belt. You can choose between three styles for the mask; circle, square or triangle. In the series, the majority of the workers are circles. A triangle on the mask means this person is a soldier and they are are armed. Anyone who is wearing a square is a manager, and out of the three shapes the squares have the most power. The choice is yours. Available in sizes S to XXL.

Squid Game Wooden Man Game Costume £17.99 A creepy mask 4.5/5 One of the most terrifying characters in the show is this doll. During the show, we see the giant robot doll standing at the head of a group of contestants next to a tree. As the doll turns its back, the players can move towards the doll. However, when the doll spins around to face the players, the contestants must freeze immediately, or they risk getting fatally shot. It's pretty safe to say, therefore, that if you choose to dress as her this Halloween you will terrify anyone who sees you. This costume includes everything you need, including the dress and a mask. Available in sizes S to XXL, and priced between £17.99 and £25.99 depending on size.

ZhaZhaMeng 3Pc tv Game Halloween Costume £28.99 Longevity 4.5/5 In Squid Game, each of the 456 players in the game is assigned a unique number from 001 to 456. For example,the protagonist, Gi-hun's player number is the last number, 456, while Il-nam's player number is the first number, 001. With this outfit, you can dress like one of the competitors yourself, and choose between five character's numbers. It has everything you need; the tracksuit top, tracksuit bottoms and a t-shirt. The best thing about this costume, of course, is once you have worn it to your themed party you can still wear it when you are relaxing at home so it will get plenty of use. Available in sizes S to XXL.

LORDWEY Squid Game Cosplay Costume (Front Man) £14.50 Costume to conceal your identity 4/5 One of the long-running mysteries of the show was the Front Man, who appeared to be in charge of proceedings and wore a black mask to disguise his face. There will be no spoilers here, just in case you haven't quite finished binge watching the series yet, but if you want to dress as the main boss then look no further. Available in sizes S to 3XL, and priced between £14.50 and £29.50 depending on size.

VORSPRUNG LED Mask with App £89.99 Technology lovers 5/5 Yes, this is a mask which will allow you to look like any of the characters from Squid Game, or indeed anyone you like. Thanks to the app paired with this mask, you can choose any face you want for your LED mask. There are many preset options available as well as a customisation section where you can add photos of your favourite characters or even friends - hence the more expensive price tag. The beauty of this, of course, is that you can wear it for countless parties and occasions, and as you can choose any face you want you'll never run out of ideas or get bored.